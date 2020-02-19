2.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Shropshire Flooding: River Severn peaks in Ironbridge and Bridgnorth

By Chris Pritchard

Flooding continues to cause problems across Shropshire today after the River Severn peaked in Ironbridge and Bridgnorth last night.

The Wharfage in Ironbridge yesterday. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
The Wharfage in Ironbridge yesterday. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

It is estimated that across Shropshire 384 properties have been significantly impacted by the floods and around 6,500 homes specifically at risk of flooding have been successfully protected by flood defences.

Multi-Agency Statement

A statement from Deputy Chief Constable of West Mercia Police Julian Moss, on behalf of the multi-agency flood response across Shropshire said:

“It is encouraging that in some areas, we are starting to see some water levels recede. However, it is very important that communities acknowledge that there are still a significant number of areas not only subject to continued flooding but that we are expecting additional rain over the coming days and into the weekend. This means some river levels are set to rise and peak again.

“I want to reassure people that we have a robust multi-agency flood response in place to do everything we can to keep people in affected areas safe and informed, and this will remain in place over the coming weeks.”

Ironbridge

A severe flood warning was issued by the Environment Agency for the Wharfage in Ironbridge yesterday and remains in place this morning. Residents from around 30 homes in Ironbridge were evacuated and taken to a rest centre provided by Cleo’s café on the High Street. Some residents decided not to leave their properties. The river Severn peaked at the Buildwas river gauge at 6.52m on Tuesday evening.

Roads Closed

Dale Road
Wharfage
The Lloyds
Lloyd’s Head

Bridgnorth

A flood warning was also in place in Bridgnorth with properties on Severn Terrace affected. A rest centre was opened by Shropshire Council at the Castle Hall, West Castle Street. Shelter, tea and coffee were being provided overnight to residents in need of support. A peak of 6.52m was reached on the river a Bridgnorth late last night.

Roads Closed

A442 Sutton Maddock to Bandon Island
Doctors Lane Bridgnorth
Riverside, Bridgnorth
Severn Side South Bridgnorth

Shrewsbury

A cleanup operation is underway in Shrewsbury today, roads in Shrewsbury town centre remain closed this morning. River levels continue to fall at the Welshbridge river gauge.

Roads Closed

A clean-up operation on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury began at 5.00am. Shropshire Council has two road sweepers on site and a gully emptying crew. It is anticipated the road should be open by 9am. Once that happens the teams will move to Chester Street gyratory.

Smithfield road
Chester Street/Cross Street
Raven Meadows
Sydney Avenue
Roushill
Longden Coleham
Old Coleham
Coleham Head
Victoria Avenue
Coton Hill
St Julian’s Friars
B5067 Berwick Road
B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham road
B4380 Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Atcham to Berwick Wharf
Atcham to Cross Houses road
Chilton Farm road
Priory Road (closed for safety reasons due to previous damage to swimming centre)
Gravel Hill Lane
Williams Way 

Public Transport

Services are still unable to serve stops around Shrewsbury including Shrewsbury Bus Station. Services are operating to/from the following locations until further notice –

Frankwell Island – Services 11, 12, 20, 70/70A & Oxon Park & Ride

Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 436, X4, X5 & Meole Brace Park & Ride

Castlefields (New Park Road) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 511, 519, 546 & Harlescott Park & Ride

Service 576 will terminate at Harlescott Park & Ride – passengers wishing to use this service can transfer at Harlescott for onward travel.

Park & Ride

Oxon – Frankwell Island
Meole Brace – Abbey Church, Abbey Foregate
Harlescott – Castlefields (New Park Road)

Car Parks

Shropshire Council car parks including Raven Meadows MSCP, Frankwell and St Julians remain closed today.

Chris Pritchard
