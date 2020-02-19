Shropshire Flooding: Government funding made available for flooded homes and businesses

The Government has announced thousands of pounds of support for people affected by flooding following Storms Dennis and Ciara.

Business in Coleham, Shrewsbury were flooded on Monday evening. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Under the Flood Recovery Framework and as some affected areas move into recovery, families and businesses will receive funding from their local councils after a set of support packages were announced by the Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Under the measures flood-hit households in Shropshire and other areas can apply for up to £500 in financial hardship payments to give cash quickly to those in short-term need.

Households and businesses significantly affected by recent flooding will be eligible for 100% council tax and business rates relief for at least three months.

Small-to-medium sized businesses in affected areas which have suffered severe, uninsurable losses will be eligible for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant.

Flood-hit homes and businesses can apply for up to £5,000 to help make them more resilient to future flooding.

Local Government Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

“Storms Dennis and Ciara have severely impacted a large number of households and businesses – and I recognise how destabilising this can be.

“This extra support, including new funding, will help people in the worst-hit areas to recover and get back on their feet as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank the emergency services and key agencies on the ground for their dedication and tireless work to help everyone affected in extremely challenging circumstances.”

