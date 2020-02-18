Suspicious financial services offered on Facebook to flood victims

Police have issued a warning following a number of suspicious financial services being offered on Facebook to flood victims.

With devastating floods affecting many of our local communities, it would appear that an online scam has begun looking to target vulnerable people.

DS Jon Cooper said: “It seems there are some suspicious Facebook posts purporting to be from banks, directed at flood victims.

“I would urge people to only go through their personal and official bank and or insurance company direct and DO NOT click any links about lost cards or money via social media.”

Fraudsters may be targeting flood victims with fake credit card and cash replacement on Facebook – DON’T CLICK THE BAIT!

