Shropshire Flooding: Roads remain closed in Shrewsbury town centre

Roads in Shrewsbury town centre remain closed today following a peak on the River Severn yesterday evening.

All major routes into Shrewsbury town centre are affected by the closures with other roads around the town expected to be busy as motorists use alternative routes.

A peak in Shrewsbury of 4.8m at Welshbridge took place last night.

The speed at which the river rose with water also backing up through the drainage system has taken some people by surprise.

Fire crews have helped residents to leave their properties along Chester Street and also Cross Street. Two people were rescued from a van after being stranded in flood water on Berwick Road.

Coleham was last night underwater with many businesses flooded.

The SPAR store in Coleham was last night flooded. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Town Centre Roads

Smithfield Road

Berwick Road

Sydney Avenue

Gravel Hill

Lane Roushill

Longden Coleham

Old Coleham

Coleham Head

Victoria Avenue

Coton Hill

Williams Way

St Julians Friars

English Bridge to Gyratory

English Bridge Gyratory

Old Potts Way

Castle Foregate Wyle Cop

Roads Surrounding Shrewsbury

Chilton Farm Lane

Atcham to Cross Houses

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Busses

Following road closures in Shrewsbury town centre here is the latest update on the location of the drop off/collection points for bus services and Shrewsbury Park and Ride.

Frankwell Island – Services 11, 20, 70, 552

Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 435, 436, X4, X5 &

Castlefields (New Park Road) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64 511, 519, 546

Coton Hill – 576 a

Park & Ride

Oxon – Frankwell Island

Meole Brace – Abbey Church, Abbey Foregate

Harlescott – Castlefields (New Park Road)

Car Parking

Shropshire Council car parks including Raven Meadows MSCP, Frankwell and St Julians remain closed today.

In addition, closed due to lack of access and/or flooding; The Gap off Raven Meadows, NCP at Wyle Cop and Premier Inn Car Park.

Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury is under water. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Riverside Medical Practice Closed

Riverside Medical Practice in Shrewsbury has closed due to flooding. The practice said the safety of its staff and patients is paramount.

Shropshire Council Statement

Shropshire Council says it is continuing to work around the clock in response to Storm Dennis and want to reassure people affected that all partners are working together to keep people safe, and plans have been put in place for the coming days.

The council’s emergency planning team have also been in action as part for the wider coordination effort involving the emergency services, Environment Agency, and other key partners.

Praising the work of highways and other services across the council, Clive Wright – chief executive, said: “I would like to thank all our staff and partners in responding to what has been an unprecedented situation. Our priority has been the safety of residents and to our infrastructure.

“We have quadrupled our teams to respond to the floods, and will continue to monitor and respond to any changes to our situation as it progresses. “I hope my update will reassure people that we are working as hard as we can to ensure the safety of our residents.

“We are now seeing high levels of flooding which is affecting traffic in and around Shrewsbury. We have issued a current list of road closures. We hope this information about the current high level floods in Shrewsbury will also be useful to our partners, in that the current flooding in the town will have an impact further downriver.”

