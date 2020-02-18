Shropshire Flooding: River Severn to peak at Ironbridge and Jackfield

The River Severn is due to peak in Ironbridge and Jackfield later today with flood defences in place along the Wharfage.

Flood defences along the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council yesterday supplied around 2,000 sandbags to businesses and properties.

The Environment Agency says it expects a peak at Buildwas of 6.3 to 6.7m. River levels will remain high over the next few days.

The council has had crews on standby throughout the night.

Vehicles Moved

A specialist contractor for Telford & Wrekin Council has removed 21 cars off the Wharfage & Dale End car parks that were at risk of damage from flooding. These have been taken to the Ironbridge Park and Ride site from where the owners can pick them up.

Roads Closed

The following roads in the Gorge are closed Dale Rd, Wharfage, The Lloyds, Lloyd’s Head.



Emergency issues can be reported to Telford & Wrekin Council by calling 01952 384000 or if it’s an out of hours emergency 03451 559955. For emergency services dial 999.

