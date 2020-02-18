Shropshire Flooding: Latest county road closures

As flooding remains across Shropshire, roads across the county continue to be closed.
The roads currently closed are:
Shrewsbury and surrounding roads
Raven Meadows
Smithfield road
Chester Street/Cross Street
Sydney Avenue
Roushill
Longden Coleham
Old Coleham
Coleham Head
Victoria Avenue
Coton Hill
St Julian’s Friars
B5067 Berwick Road
B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham road
B4380 Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Atcham to Berwick Wharf
Atcham to Cross Houses road
Chilton Farm road
Priory Road (closed for safety reasons due to previous damage to swimming centre)
Gravel Hill Lane
Due to the current road closures in Shrewsbury, BT has agreed to re-open London Road until further notice. A temporary eastbound closure had been put in place yesterday for cable work. Shropshire Council says it hopes this will help to reduce congestion in and around the London Road and Column area.
Ironbridge
Dale Road
Wharfage
The Lloyds
Lloyd’s Head
South Shropshire
B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)
A442 Sutton Maddock to Bandon Island
Doctors Lane Bridgnorth
Riverside, Bridgnorth
Severn Side South Bridgnorth
North Shropshire
B5069 Gobowen Road, Oswestry.
Colliery Road, St Martins
Clarke’s Lane, St Martins
Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington