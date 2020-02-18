Shropshire Flooding: Latest county road closures

As flooding remains across Shropshire, roads across the county continue to be closed.

The roads currently closed are:

Shrewsbury and surrounding roads

Raven Meadows

Smithfield road

Chester Street/Cross Street

Sydney Avenue

Roushill

Longden Coleham

Old Coleham

Coleham Head

Victoria Avenue

Coton Hill

St Julian’s Friars

B5067 Berwick Road

B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham road

B4380 Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

Atcham to Cross Houses road

Chilton Farm road

Priory Road (closed for safety reasons due to previous damage to swimming centre)

Gravel Hill Lane



Due to the current road closures in Shrewsbury, BT has agreed to re-open London Road until further notice. A temporary eastbound closure had been put in place yesterday for cable work. Shropshire Council says it hopes this will help to reduce congestion in and around the London Road and Column area.

Ironbridge

Dale Road

Wharfage

The Lloyds

Lloyd’s Head

South Shropshire

B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)

A442 Sutton Maddock to Bandon Island

Doctors Lane Bridgnorth

Riverside, Bridgnorth

Severn Side South Bridgnorth

North Shropshire

B5069 Gobowen Road, Oswestry.

Colliery Road, St Martins

Clarke’s Lane, St Martins

Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington

