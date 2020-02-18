Shropshire Flooding: Bridgnorth flooding closes A442

As river levels continue to rise in Bridgnorth the A442 near to the Rugby Club is currently flooded and the road is closed.

West Mercia Police is urging motorists to find an alternative route following the closure of the A442.

A predicted peak at Bridgnorth of 5-5.4m is expected this evening.

The Environment Agency says it is closely monitoring the situation. Incident response staff are checking defences.

Local residents at risk of flooding are asked to activate any property flood protection products, such as flood barriers and air brick covers and move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety.

