Shropshire Flooding: Bridgnorth flooding closes A442

By Shropshire Live

As river levels continue to rise in Bridgnorth the A442 near to the Rugby Club is currently flooded and the road is closed.

West Mercia Police is urging motorists to find an alternative route following the closure of the A442.

A predicted peak at Bridgnorth of 5-5.4m is expected this evening.

The Environment Agency says it is closely monitoring the situation. Incident response staff are checking defences.

Local residents at risk of flooding are asked to activate any property flood protection products, such as flood barriers and air brick covers and move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety.

If you can update us on the latest situation in Bridgnorth or have photos please email interact@shropshirelive.com or contact us via Facebook.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
