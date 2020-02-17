Telford man charged with murder following death of woman in Norwich

A Telford man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Norwich.



The 63-year-old man, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, was arrested in connection with the incident and has subsequently been charged with murder by Norfolk Constabulary.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded into custody.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the murder of the 60-year-old woman on Saturday evening.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Cherith Van Der Ploeg, aged 60 years.

