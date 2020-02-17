8.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 17, 2020
Shropshire Flooding: Warnings and alerts in place

By Chris Pritchard

A severe flood warning remains in place on the River Teme at Ludlow this morning, with flood warnings in place at Shrewsbury, Ironbridge, Bridgnorth and Shifnal.

Ludlow

The Environment Agency issued the severe flood warning for Ludlow yesterday afternoon. A major incident was declared due to the River Teme expected to reach unprecedented levels.

River levels at Ludlow peaked at 5.2m yesterday evening.

A number of properties on Temeside and Lower Corve Street have been flooded, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended at around 9.30am yesterday with the Water Rescue Unit from Shrewsbury. A number of people were assisted to safe ground from properties.

The Environment Agency say they are closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.

Shrewsbury

Flood barriers have been deployed in Frankwell and Coleham Head in Shrewsbury.

A predicted peak at Welshbridge in Shrewsbury of 4.6m to 4.9m is expected today.

Ironbridge

Telford & Wrekin Council working with its contractors and the Environment Agency yesterday installed flood defences on the Wharfage in Ironbridge.

River levels are continuing to rise at the Buildwas river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. A peak river level at Buildwas of 5.7 to 6.0m is predicted for Tuesday.

Bridgnorth

A predicted peak at Bridgnorth of 4.6 – 4.9m is expected on Tuesday.

Flooding of property roads and farmland is expected this morning. The Environment Agency says flooding may affect properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and local caravan parks.

Shifnal

Levels on Wesley Brook in Shifnal are high but falling. Flooding is affecting properties and roads in and around Shifnal and Evelith.

Travel News

Drivers are being advised to not drive through flooded roads and road closures. Flood waters are still high in many areas across Shropshire.

A number of roads around Ludlow remain closed this morning.

A454 Bridgnorth to Worfield is closed.

The Wharfage in Ironbridge is closed to vehicles, businesses are open as normal.

In Shrewsbury, Coleham Head is closed as well as Battlefield Link Road.

Frankwell and St Julians car parks are closed.

Flood Warnings

Severe Flood Warning

– River Teme at Ludlow

Flood Warning

– River Corve at Ludlow
– River Severn at Bridgnorth
– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
– River Severn at Pentre
– River Severn at Quatford
– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
– River Severn at Shrewsbury
– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
– River Vyrnwy at Melverley
– Wesley Brook at Shifnal

Flood Alert

– Lower Teme
– Rea Brook and Cound Brook
– River Severn in Shropshire
– Severn Vyrnwy confluence
– Tern and Perry Catchments
– The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
– Upper Teme

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Latest Articles

