Shropshire Flooding: Shrewsbury roads closed due to flooding

Roads in Shrewsbury town centre were closed this afternoon as the River Severn bursts its banks, motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Floodwater underneath the Chester Street railway bridge in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Rising floodwater has led to sixteen road closures within Shrewsbury town centre and the surrounding area.

All major routes into Shrewsbury town centre are affected by the closures with other roads around the town reported as being very busy, as motorists use alternative routes.

The speed at which the river is rising with water also backing up through the drainage system has taken some people by surprise.

Fire crews have helped residents to leave their properties along Chester Street and also Cross Street. Two people were rescued from a van after being stranded in flood water on Berwick Road.

Rest Centre opened in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council has opened a rest centre in Shrewsbury for those affected by the floods caused by the rainfall during Storm Dennis. Shelter, a hot drink and support will be provided.

The rest centre is at the United Reform Church in Coleham Head, SY3 7BJ.

Pedestrians have no access to The Quarry, a popular route into Shrewsbury town centre, via Porthill Bridge due to flooding.

Shropshire Council Update

Shropshire Council says it is continuing to work around the clock in response to Storm Dennis and want to reassure people affected that all partners are working together to keep people safe, and plans have been put in place for the coming days.

The council’s emergency planning team have also been in action as part for the wider coordination effort involving the emergency services, Environment Agency, and other key partners.

Ongoing communications have been issued to the public and local media throughout the weekend and we will continue to do so.

Praising the work of highways and other services across the council, Clive Wright – chief executive, said:

“I would like to thank all our staff and partners in responding to what has been an unprecedented situation. Our priority has been the safety of residents and to our infrastructure.

“We have quadrupled our teams to respond to the floods, and will continue to monitor and respond to any changes to our situation as it progresses.

“I hope my update will reassure people that we are working as hard as we can to ensure the safety of our residents.

“We are now seeing high levels of flooding which is affecting traffic in and around Shrewsbury. We have issued a current list of road closures. We hope this information about the current high level floods in Shrewsbury will also be useful to our partners, in that the current flooding in the town will have an impact further downriver.”

Riverside Medical Practice Closed

Riverside Medical Practice in Shrewsbury has closed due to flooding. It will also be shut tomorrow and no more prescription orders are being processed. The practice said the safety of its staff and patients is paramount.

Flood Defences

The Environment Agency has deployed flood defences in Frankwell and Coleham Head. A predicted peak at Welshbridge of 4.4m to 4.6m is expected later today. The Environment Agency says it expects river levels to remain high over the next few days.

Flood Defences at Coleham Head in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Roads Closed

Shrewsbury Town Centre

Smithfield Road

Berwick Road

Sydney Avenue

Gravel Hill Lane

Roushill

Longden Coleham

Old Coleham

Coleham Head

Victoria Avenue

Coton Hill

Williams Way

St Julians Friars

As the River Severn levels continue to rise, the following roads are likely to be closed:



English Bridge to Gyratory

Old Potts Way

Castle Foregate

Wyle Cop

Raven Meadows is also closed except for access via Meadow Place.

Surrounding Shrewsbury

Chilton Farm Lane

Atcham to Cross Houses

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Car Parking

Shropshire Council car parks including Frankwell and St Julians are closed.



Earlier today motorists were asked to remove their cars from the Wyle Cop NCP after 80 vehicles were at risk of being flooded.

Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury is underwater. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Supporting Shropshire Live...