A man has died after being struck by a train in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The incident happened at Harlescott Level Crossing in Shrewsbury. Photo Google Street View

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the incident at Harlescott Level Crossing at around 12.15pm.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

The road has since reopened and trains are operating along the line.

Supporting Shropshire Live...