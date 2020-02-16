6.2 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Home News

Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding to Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

Motorists are being urged to take care when driving and not take unnecessary risks as Storm Dennis leads to flooded roads across Shropshire.

Flooding closed the M54 westbound for a time overnight. Photo: @OPUShropshire
Flooding closed the M54 westbound for a time overnight. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The M54 westbound between junctions 6 and 7 was closed overnight due to flooding on the carriageway. It has since reopened.

Telford & Wrekin Council reports that overnight areas affected by flooding included Holyhead Road, Wellington, Arleston, Coalbrookdale, The Dale in Ironbridge and Malinslee.

Over 100mm of rain has fallen in Wales which will end up in the river systems. The River Severn is expected to peak on Monday evening in Shrewsbury and Tuesday at Buildwas.

In Shrewsbury, the second phase of the flood defences are going up in Frankwell, whilst in Ironbridge, defences have been put in place on the Wharfage.

A severe flood warning has been issued for the River Teme in Ludlow, meaning there’s a danger to life.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received a high volume of calls which have been attended by crews since 11.30pm last night, mainly involving severe flooding across the county.

Eighteen fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Bishops Castle, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Clun, Craven Arms, Hodnet, Ludlow, Minsterley, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Council and Telford and Wrekin Council have also attended flood-related incidents.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “It is vital that the public allow the emergency services and their partners to deal with the situation.  Please help us by not putting yourself at risk by travelling unless absolutely necessary.

“If you are in an area that has historically been affected by flooding, please ensure that you are up to date with the current advice available from the Environment Agency.

“For drivers, please do not drive through flood waters; we have already seen numerous cases of cars becoming stranded.  It takes remarkably little water to put you and your car at risk.”

The following roads are impassable due to flooding

– M54 closed eastbound between J1 and the M6
– B5415 between Market Drayton and Woore
– Battlefield link road, Shrewsbury
– A49 Ludlow closed Rock Green to Ludlow Football Club
– Hanwood to the A5
– A4117 Clee Hill
– A4113 Leinwardine
– Gobowen Road, Oswestry
– A454 closed at Swancote
– A5 between Gobowen roundabout and Gledrid roundabout
– A442 Bridgnorth to Kidderminster

*The situation is changing all the time please use the above list as a guide only

Last updated: 16:30

Train Services

Shrewsbury – Wolverhampton
Lines have now reopened between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton following earlier flooding. Transport for Wales will run a 2 hourly service between these stations starting at 13:30 from Birmingham International. Passengers with tickets for travel on Sunday 16/02/20 may travel on Transport for Wales rail services on Monday 17/02/20 or Tuesday 18/02/20.

Gobowen
Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Gobowen and all lines are blocked. Train services have been suspended, and road transport will be arranged to cover where road condition permits.

Shrewsbury – Aberystwyth
Heavy rain has flooded the railway, no road transport due to flooding.

Newport South Wales – Shrewsbury
Due to heavy flooding in several locations, and poor/unknown road conditions, customers are advised not to travel.

Car Parks Closed

Frankwell Main Car Park in Shrewsbury is closed. The Environment Agency are putting up Phase 2 and the exit will be closed to traffic shortly.

St Julian’s Friars Car Park in Shrewsbury will be closed shortly, Shropshire Council says river levels will result in the whole car park being flooded.

Severe Flood Warning

– River Teme at Ludlow

Flood Warnings

– River Severn at Shrewsbury
– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
– River Corve at Ludlow
– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
– River Vyrnwy at Melverley
– Wesley Brook at Shifnal
– River Severn at Pentre
– River Severn at Quatford

Flood Alerts

– Severn Vyrnwy Confluence
– River Severn in Shropshire
– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
– Lower Teme
– Upper Teme
– Rea Brook and Cound Brook
– Tern and Perry Catchments
– The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Weather Forecast

Today: Windy, with sunshine and scattered showers, some of these heavy, with thunder and hail, through the remainder of the day. A high of 9C.

Tonight: Remaining windy overnight, with frequent heavy and potentially thundery showers. Showers gradually becoming less frequent during the second half of the night. Chilly. A low of 3C.

Monday: Another day of scattered showers, interspersed with bright or sunny spells. Winds gradually easing. A high of 9C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Continued sunshine and blustery showers on Tuesday. Wednesday looks drier and calmer for a time, before spells of rain are likely to move through overnight and into Thursday.

Related Articles

Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for River Teme at Ludlow
Shropshire Flooding: Flood barriers go up in Ironbridge

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

A severe flood warning is in place for the River Teme at Ludlow. Image: Environment Agency

Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for River Teme at Ludlow

A severe flood warning has been issued for the River Teme in Ludlow, meaning there's a danger to life.
Read Article
Flood barriers being deployed in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Shropshire Flooding: Flood barriers go up in Ironbridge

The Environment Agency is deploying flood barriers in Ironbridge as the River Severn rises following Storm Dennis.
Read Article
Flooding closed the M54 westbound for a time overnight. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding to Shropshire

Motorists are being urged to take care when driving and not take unnecessary risks as Storm Dennis leads to flooded roads across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Portsmouth 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are now winless in ten as they succumb to a 2-0 defeat against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Read Article

Match Preview: Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts is facing mounting pressure to improve Shrewsbury Town’s woeful league form as they travel to promotion chasing Portsmouth.
Read Article
Rob Rue, a regular member of the Shropshire county side, is thrilled to have been selected to play tennis for Wales in May

Shropshire tennis ace Rob’s delight at being selected to represent Wales

Shropshire tennis ace Rob Rue insists he’s “absolutely thrilled” to have received his first international call up from Wales.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Charlotte Clode, Lawyer of the Year

Shropshire law firm partner scoops Lawyer of the Year award

A partner at a Shropshire law firm has been crowned Lawyer of the Year in a nationwide awards scheme that celebrates the cream of the country’s legal talent.
Read Article
From left, Naomi Atkin (Lingen Davies Cancer Fund), Claire Moore (Peakes Travel Elite), Andy Lawrence (Hometyre), Diane Brown (Thomas Consulting), Steff Henson (Sixticks), and Dave Williams (Henshalls)

Henshalls back Lingen Davies Cancer Fund colour run

Insurance experts at Henshalls are backing the second Lingen Davies Cancer Fund colour run – in more ways than one.
Read Article
The Turas team left to right James Thatcher, Andrea Logan-Watson, Helen Columb, Gemma Hartshorn, Joyce Renhard, Kelly Parry and Vicki Evans

New name for Shropshire accountancy company

A Shropshire accountancy company has been relaunched with a new name to reflect its widening package of client services.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.
Read Article
An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion.
Read Article
Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
6.2 ° C
8.9 °
3.9 °
93 %
12.9kmh
100 %
Sun
4 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP