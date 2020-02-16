Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding to Shropshire

Motorists are being urged to take care when driving and not take unnecessary risks as Storm Dennis leads to flooded roads across Shropshire.

Flooding closed the M54 westbound for a time overnight. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The M54 westbound between junctions 6 and 7 was closed overnight due to flooding on the carriageway. It has since reopened.

Telford & Wrekin Council reports that overnight areas affected by flooding included Holyhead Road, Wellington, Arleston, Coalbrookdale, The Dale in Ironbridge and Malinslee.

Over 100mm of rain has fallen in Wales which will end up in the river systems. The River Severn is expected to peak on Monday evening in Shrewsbury and Tuesday at Buildwas.

In Shrewsbury, the second phase of the flood defences are going up in Frankwell, whilst in Ironbridge, defences have been put in place on the Wharfage.

A severe flood warning has been issued for the River Teme in Ludlow, meaning there’s a danger to life.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received a high volume of calls which have been attended by crews since 11.30pm last night, mainly involving severe flooding across the county.

Eighteen fire appliances including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Bishops Castle, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Clun, Craven Arms, Hodnet, Ludlow, Minsterley, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Council and Telford and Wrekin Council have also attended flood-related incidents.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “It is vital that the public allow the emergency services and their partners to deal with the situation. Please help us by not putting yourself at risk by travelling unless absolutely necessary.

“If you are in an area that has historically been affected by flooding, please ensure that you are up to date with the current advice available from the Environment Agency.

“For drivers, please do not drive through flood waters; we have already seen numerous cases of cars becoming stranded. It takes remarkably little water to put you and your car at risk.”

The following roads are impassable due to flooding

– M54 closed eastbound between J1 and the M6

– B5415 between Market Drayton and Woore

– Battlefield link road, Shrewsbury

– A49 Ludlow closed Rock Green to Ludlow Football Club

– Hanwood to the A5

– A4117 Clee Hill

– A4113 Leinwardine

– Gobowen Road, Oswestry

– A454 closed at Swancote

– A5 between Gobowen roundabout and Gledrid roundabout

– A442 Bridgnorth to Kidderminster



*The situation is changing all the time please use the above list as a guide only



Last updated: 16:30



Train Services

Shrewsbury – Wolverhampton

Lines have now reopened between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton following earlier flooding. Transport for Wales will run a 2 hourly service between these stations starting at 13:30 from Birmingham International. Passengers with tickets for travel on Sunday 16/02/20 may travel on Transport for Wales rail services on Monday 17/02/20 or Tuesday 18/02/20.

Gobowen

Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Gobowen and all lines are blocked. Train services have been suspended, and road transport will be arranged to cover where road condition permits.



Shrewsbury – Aberystwyth

Heavy rain has flooded the railway, no road transport due to flooding.



Newport South Wales – Shrewsbury

Due to heavy flooding in several locations, and poor/unknown road conditions, customers are advised not to travel.

Car Parks Closed

Frankwell Main Car Park in Shrewsbury is closed. The Environment Agency are putting up Phase 2 and the exit will be closed to traffic shortly.

St Julian’s Friars Car Park in Shrewsbury will be closed shortly, Shropshire Council says river levels will result in the whole car park being flooded.

Severe Flood Warning

– River Teme at Ludlow

Flood Warnings

– River Severn at Shrewsbury

– River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

– River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

– River Corve at Ludlow

– River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

– River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

– River Vyrnwy at Melverley

– Wesley Brook at Shifnal

– River Severn at Pentre

– River Severn at Quatford



Flood Alerts

– Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

– River Severn in Shropshire

– Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

– Lower Teme

– Upper Teme

– Rea Brook and Cound Brook

– Tern and Perry Catchments

– The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Weather Forecast

Today: Windy, with sunshine and scattered showers, some of these heavy, with thunder and hail, through the remainder of the day. A high of 9C.

Tonight: Remaining windy overnight, with frequent heavy and potentially thundery showers. Showers gradually becoming less frequent during the second half of the night. Chilly. A low of 3C.

Monday: Another day of scattered showers, interspersed with bright or sunny spells. Winds gradually easing. A high of 9C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Continued sunshine and blustery showers on Tuesday. Wednesday looks drier and calmer for a time, before spells of rain are likely to move through overnight and into Thursday.

