6.2 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Home News

Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for River Teme at Ludlow

By Chris Pritchard

A severe flood warning has been issued for the River Teme in Ludlow, meaning there’s a danger to life.

A severe flood warning is in place for the River Teme at Ludlow. Image: Environment Agency
A severe flood warning is in place for the River Teme at Ludlow. Image: Environment Agency

A major incident has been declared due to the River Teme expected to reach unprecedented levels.

The Environment Agency say they are closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.

A number of properties have been flooded in the area of Corve Street.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended at around 9.30am today with the Water Rescue Unit from Shrewsbury. A number of people were assisted to safe ground from properties.

Local residents are advised to activate any property flood protection products they may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.

If you are in need of sandbags, call 0345 678 9000 and for more information about how to access sandbags, visit crowd.in/QKGVYf

A place of shelter for those affected by flooding in Ludlow is open at Ludlow Methodist Church on Broad Street. You will be able to get a hot drink, find shelter and get advice.

The A49 is closed between Rock Green and Ludlow Football Club.

Other areas affected by flooding include Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Shifnal.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “It is vital that the public allow the emergency services and their partners to deal with the situation.  Please help us by not putting yourself at risk by travelling unless absolutely necessary.

“If you are in an area that has historically been affected by flooding, please ensure that you are up to date with the current advice available from the Environment Agency.

“For drivers, please do not drive through flood waters; we have already seen numerous cases of cars becoming stranded.  It takes remarkably little water to put you and your car at risk.”

Georgie Timmins, Crisis Response Officer at British Red Cross said: 

“The storms are expected to continue, and water is anticipated to be at peak levels on Monday and Tuesday. It is important people are ready should the worst happen. It’s a good idea to ensure your phone is fully charged and you have torches at hand.

“British Red Cross are currently responding in Shropshire. Our volunteers know that when people are caught up in a crisis, one person’s needs are different to the next person.

“Taking a few minutes to get together an emergency kit can make a huge difference. For more information on how to prepare visit redcross.org.uk”.

Related Articles

Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding to Shropshire
Shropshire Flooding: Flood barriers go up in Ironbridge

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

A severe flood warning is in place for the River Teme at Ludlow. Image: Environment Agency

Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for River Teme at Ludlow

A severe flood warning has been issued for the River Teme in Ludlow, meaning there's a danger to life.
Read Article
Flood barriers being deployed in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Shropshire Flooding: Flood barriers go up in Ironbridge

The Environment Agency is deploying flood barriers in Ironbridge as the River Severn rises following Storm Dennis.
Read Article
Flooding closed the M54 westbound for a time overnight. Photo: @OPUShropshire

Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding to Shropshire

Motorists are being urged to take care when driving and not take unnecessary risks as Storm Dennis leads to flooded roads across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Portsmouth 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are now winless in ten as they succumb to a 2-0 defeat against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Read Article

Match Preview: Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts is facing mounting pressure to improve Shrewsbury Town’s woeful league form as they travel to promotion chasing Portsmouth.
Read Article
Rob Rue, a regular member of the Shropshire county side, is thrilled to have been selected to play tennis for Wales in May

Shropshire tennis ace Rob’s delight at being selected to represent Wales

Shropshire tennis ace Rob Rue insists he’s “absolutely thrilled” to have received his first international call up from Wales.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Charlotte Clode, Lawyer of the Year

Shropshire law firm partner scoops Lawyer of the Year award

A partner at a Shropshire law firm has been crowned Lawyer of the Year in a nationwide awards scheme that celebrates the cream of the country’s legal talent.
Read Article
From left, Naomi Atkin (Lingen Davies Cancer Fund), Claire Moore (Peakes Travel Elite), Andy Lawrence (Hometyre), Diane Brown (Thomas Consulting), Steff Henson (Sixticks), and Dave Williams (Henshalls)

Henshalls back Lingen Davies Cancer Fund colour run

Insurance experts at Henshalls are backing the second Lingen Davies Cancer Fund colour run – in more ways than one.
Read Article
The Turas team left to right James Thatcher, Andrea Logan-Watson, Helen Columb, Gemma Hartshorn, Joyce Renhard, Kelly Parry and Vicki Evans

New name for Shropshire accountancy company

A Shropshire accountancy company has been relaunched with a new name to reflect its widening package of client services.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.
Read Article
An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion.
Read Article
Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
6.2 ° C
8.9 °
3.9 °
93 %
12.9kmh
100 %
Sun
4 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP