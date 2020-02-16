Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for River Teme at Ludlow

A severe flood warning has been issued for the River Teme in Ludlow, meaning there’s a danger to life.

A severe flood warning is in place for the River Teme at Ludlow. Image: Environment Agency

A major incident has been declared due to the River Teme expected to reach unprecedented levels.

The Environment Agency say they are closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.

A number of properties have been flooded in the area of Corve Street.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended at around 9.30am today with the Water Rescue Unit from Shrewsbury. A number of people were assisted to safe ground from properties.

Local residents are advised to activate any property flood protection products they may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.

If you are in need of sandbags, call 0345 678 9000 and for more information about how to access sandbags, visit crowd.in/QKGVYf

A place of shelter for those affected by flooding in Ludlow is open at Ludlow Methodist Church on Broad Street. You will be able to get a hot drink, find shelter and get advice.

The A49 is closed between Rock Green and Ludlow Football Club.

Other areas affected by flooding include Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Shifnal.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “It is vital that the public allow the emergency services and their partners to deal with the situation. Please help us by not putting yourself at risk by travelling unless absolutely necessary.

“If you are in an area that has historically been affected by flooding, please ensure that you are up to date with the current advice available from the Environment Agency.

“For drivers, please do not drive through flood waters; we have already seen numerous cases of cars becoming stranded. It takes remarkably little water to put you and your car at risk.”

Georgie Timmins, Crisis Response Officer at British Red Cross said:

“The storms are expected to continue, and water is anticipated to be at peak levels on Monday and Tuesday. It is important people are ready should the worst happen. It’s a good idea to ensure your phone is fully charged and you have torches at hand.

“British Red Cross are currently responding in Shropshire. Our volunteers know that when people are caught up in a crisis, one person’s needs are different to the next person.

“Taking a few minutes to get together an emergency kit can make a huge difference. For more information on how to prepare visit redcross.org.uk”.

