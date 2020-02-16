Shropshire Flooding: Flood barriers go up in Ironbridge

The Environment Agency is deploying flood barriers in Ironbridge as the River Severn rises following Storm Dennis.

Flood barriers being deployed in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The decision was made this morning to deploy the flood barriers along the Wharfage.

The Wharfage is closed to traffic but businesses can still be accessed as normal.

Sandbags were being delivered to the Wharfage car park, Dale End car park and Station Road car park for residents in Ironbridge to collect.

Based on current forecasts, the Severn is expected to peak tomorrow in Ironbridge.



Telford & Wrekin Council says its teams have been very busy overnight and today dealing with many flooding incidents.

The Coalbrook burst its banks, flooding in Coalbrookdale and Dale End. Flooding also affected Holyhead Road in Wellington, parts of Arleston. Allscott and Brunel Way in Malinslee.

The High Ercall to Roden road was also closed for a time but is now passable with care.



A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson said: “Thanks to all the emergency teams working in difficult conditions to keep the borough moving and help those affected or threatened by flooding.”

