Storm Dennis to bring wet and windy weather to Shropshire

Storm Dennis is set to bring further very wet and windy weather to Shropshire this weekend.

Named by the Met Office, Storm Dennis will bring heavy rain and widespread strong winds on Saturday and Sunday, though the impacts are not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara last weekend.

A yellow warning for wind is in place from 10am on Saturday to 23:59 on Sunday. A yellow warning for rain is operational from noon Saturday to 21:00 Sunday.

Wind gusts will widely exceed 50mph with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills. While these winds have the potential to bring impacts they are not as strong as the gusts we saw last weekend with Storm Ciara.

Heavy rain is also expected and with already saturated ground, there is a risk of further flooding.

Paul Gundersen, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday. Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely. Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“With further warnings possible over the next few days people should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast using our website, app or by following us on social media.”

Storm Dennis is expected to bring a range of impacts, including delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves.

Caroline Douglass, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

“We are advising people to sign up for flood warnings by phone, text or email and to access the latest safety advice on gov.uk by searching ‘sign up for flood warnings’. Remember to never drive or walk through flood water, just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car – it’s not worth the risk.”

