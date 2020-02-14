Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on A5 near Weston Park

A 39-year-old woman has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A5 near Weston Park.

The collision happened on the A5 between Pickmere Island and Crackley Bank. Photo: @TelfordCops

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A5 at Burlington at around 9.10am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered the driver of the car, a woman, in a serious condition.

“She was quickly rescued from the vehicle by ambulance staff who immediately began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite their best efforts it unfortunately became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the lorry, a man, was assessed but uninjured in the incident.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the collision and to allow for collision investigation.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road this morning with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Andy Burrell on 101 ext 5785.

