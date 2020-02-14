Road at new Priorslee development named after local war hero

The main spine road of a new development in Priorslee is going to be named after a soldier who was tragically killed in World War One.



Telford & Wrekin Council’s street naming team have selected Ernest Dawes Avenue as the name of the road, which is just off Castle Farm Way. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The road will be called after Ernest Dawes, who was sadly killed in April 1918 defending against the German spring offensive.

His death was recorded in the Wellington Journal, which noted that he joined the South Lancashire Regiment in October 1916 and had been in France nearly eight months at the time of his death.

Rachel Bentley, a descendant of Mr Dawes, said: “We are deeply touched to think that Telford & Wrekin Council is minded to honour these ordinary young men who were very much rooted in our local community.

“It is a lovely tribute to Ernest and to the family for this road to be named after him.”

Ernest went to war aged 19 after being educated in Oakengates. He also worked prior to the war at the Lilleshall Company at Priorslee.

The Wellington Journal entry of 11 May 1918 quotes Ernest’s officer: “He was doing his duty bravely in the trenches and met his death instantaneously.

“He was a good soldier, liked by everyone in the platoon and all his comrades send their deepest sympathy.”

The street naming will mean that four nameplates bearing Ernest’s name have been erected along the road in Priorslee, meaning that everyone that passes along Castle Farm Way will see Ernest’s name.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “We were all touched by Ernest’s story and I am delighted that we are able to honour him by naming the road after him.”

