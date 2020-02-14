Medication stolen from Church Stretton pharmacy

Police in Church Stretton are issuing a safety warning after potentially harmful medication was stolen from a pharmacy on Sandford Avenue.

The burglary happened at around 12.50am on Thursday 13 February and among the items taken were two packs of Digoxin – a strong medication used to treat a range of heart conditions.

DC Neil Ward of West Mercia Police said: “We have not yet located this medication and as such are issuing a warning to the local community in case anyone finds it. If the medication is taken by someone who it has not been prescribed to it could be a serious danger to their health. Should you find this medication please return it to a pharmacy or the police station.”

Two men aged 40 and 37, both from Church Stretton, have been arrested in connection with this incident on suspicion of burglary. They have been released on bail to return to the police station in March.

Anyone with information about the burglary or who locates the medication is asked to call 101 quoting incident 020S 130220.

