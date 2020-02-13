Work continues to assess roof damage at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre

Shropshire Council is continuing to assess the extent of the repair work needed on the roof of Shrewsbury’s Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre, following storm damage.

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury

The centre’s roof suffered damage during high winds as Storm Ciara battered Shropshire on Sunday.

The council says the centre will remain closed for at least a week, whilst further urgent work is undertaken to repair the roof and secure the surrounding area.

The closure of Priory Road and Victoria Quay and safety zones remain in place. In addition, further secure fencing has been set up by the main gates of The Quarry, near St Chad’s Church.

It is hoped the road closures and exclusion zone will be removed by Friday 21 February. Following the opening of Priory Road and the entrance area to the centre, the council says it may be possible to open the Priory/Claremont/Teaching Pools and Fitness Suite to the public at the same time.

Further assessment will need to take place to the Quarry Pool roof, following the initial repairs, to ascertain the scale of the remedial work that needs to be undertaken. Once completed and assessed, it may be possible to re-open the Quarry Pool, subject to weather conditions, by Monday 2 March.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“Shropshire Council is currently inspecting the damage to the roof and we expect to have an update on the condition later this week.

“We are aware this has caused disruption to users of the centre, and Shropshire Community Leisure Trust are contacting all members. We would like to thank everyone for their patience during this time.

“Council officers continue speaking to businesses and residents in the area, to update them on the situation.

“It is anticipated that most of the centre could reopen by 21 February, with the Quarry Pool anticipated to open a week later around 2 March.

“Once we have a decision on that, we will ensure all customers are informed.”

