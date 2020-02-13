7.5 C
Witness appeal after young boy collides with van in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a four year old boy was knocked over by a van in Telford.

The collision happened in Stafford Street in St Georges around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon.

West Mercia Police says the boy crossed the road as a Mercedes Sprinter van was travelling along the road and was knocked by the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with a foot injury and laceration to his head, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists in the area with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC 223438 Wootton on 101 ext 5785.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
The Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings project partners outside the Main Mill on site Left to right: Historic England’s Project lead for the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings restoration, Alastair Godfrey; Shropshire Council’s Assistant Director for Economic Growth, Gemma Davies; Chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, Alan Mosley; Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Assets, Economic Growth and Regeneration for Shropshire Council, Cllr Steve Charmley

Funding boost for Shrewsbury Flaxmill as restoration enters final phase

The restoration of the world’s oldest iron-framed building at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings has now entered the final phase, boosted by £1 million of funding from Shropshire Council.
Read Article
The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury

Work continues to assess roof damage at Shrewsbury’s Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre

Shropshire Council is continuing to assess the extent of the repair work needed on the roof of Shrewsbury’s Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre.
Read Article
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town are presented with another opportunity to arrest their poor league form when Accrington visit on Tuesday.
Read Article
Andy Mckinney comes close to scoring. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers fail to ride out the storm

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Telford players celebrate Fin Howells goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers’ overtime loss disappoints Watkins

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Leeds for their first ever visit to the new Elland Road ice rink on Saturday night.
Read Article
Business partners Bethany Tomlinson and Alex Archibald

Innovative healthy eating business puts Telford on the success map

Two business partners who launched their healthy food eatery Lyfbar in Lawley have been selected as finalists for the West Midlands in the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.
Read Article
Newcross Healthcare in Shrewsbury has achieved a “GOOD” rating for its complex care in the home service from the Care Quality Commission

Newcross Healthcare rated GOOD by CQC for complex care in Shrewsbury

Newcross Healthcare in Shrewsbury has achieved an overall Good rating for its at-home complex care service from the Care Quality Commission.
Read Article
TG doors consultant, Martin Steele, in the Bridgnorth showroom

Shropshire builders’ merchants open two brand new showrooms in Bridgnorth

A Shropshire builders’ merchants has strengthened its already strong presence in Bridgnorth with the opening of not one, but two brand new showrooms.
Read Article
Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.
Read Article
An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion.
Read Article
Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article

Comedy Festival full weekend line up announced

The full line up for this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival has been announced, with a host of new faces plus returning favourites to keep the county town amused.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
