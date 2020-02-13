Witness appeal after young boy collides with van in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a four year old boy was knocked over by a van in Telford.

The collision happened in Stafford Street in St Georges around 4.40pm yesterday afternoon.

West Mercia Police says the boy crossed the road as a Mercedes Sprinter van was travelling along the road and was knocked by the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with a foot injury and laceration to his head, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists in the area with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC 223438 Wootton on 101 ext 5785.

