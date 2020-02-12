Investigation launched after car fire in Wellington

Police officers are investigating a car fire in Wellington which took place in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at Urban Gardens at 1.45am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue investigation officers have confirmed the car was set alight deliberately.

Wellington Fire Station’s crew attended with one appliance. They utilised breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may know anything about this fire, or who was responsible for starting it.

Anyone with information about this incident, or believes they may know who’s responsible, is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference number ‘26-s-120220’. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously 0800 555 111.

