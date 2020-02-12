3.7 C
Eight arrested as part of investigation into 45 burglaries

By Martin Childs

Police have arrested eight men as part of an investigation into 45 burglaries across Shropshire, Worcestershire and South Birmingham.

The men were arrested in the early hours of this morning after warrants were carried out in South Birmingham by officers from both West Mercia Police and West Midlands Police.

The arrests form part of an investigation into 45 burglaries and attempted burglaries that took place between 17 December last year and 7 February this year when car keys and a total of 26 cars were stolen.

As a result of the police activity, a 16-year-old from Dudley and a 17-year-old from Weoley Castle, Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary.

Six people were also arrested on suspicion to commit dwelling burglary a 17-year-old from Bartley Green, 18-year-old from Rednal, 20-year-old from Turves Green, 18-year-old from Rubery, 18-year-old from West Bromwich and a 24-year-old from Ladywood. All eight currently remain in police custody.

DC Kirsty Hill from West Mercia Police commented: “Burglary can have a significant impact on victims and their families and I hope that this dedicated operation reassures our communities that we take these crimes seriously and will work with our neighbouring forces to ensure a coordinated and joint response to tackling them.

“Ten of the stolen vehicles have been recovered so far and our investigation very much still continues.”

Martin Childs
Martin Childs is the Features writer at Shropshire Live. You can contact Martin by emailing martin.childs@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
