Shrewsbury’s Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre remains closed following storm damage

Shrewsbury’s Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre will remain closed for at least a week following damage caused by storm Ciara.

Priory Road is closed due to the risk that any loose debris could fall from the roof onto the road. Photo: Shropshire Council

The centre was closed on Sunday after parts of the roof came off in the storm’s high winds, posing a potential risk to the public and other buildings. Priory Road was also closed due to the risk that any loose debris could fall from the roof onto the road.

Shropshire Council yesterday assessed the damage to the roof and further potential risk. The council says a significant amount of debris was recovered from the lower roofs and around the building, with the surrounding area cleared.

With further strong winds forecast today and onwards, members of the public are being advised to avoid the area for their own safety whilst further inspections continue and subsequent repairs begin.

Phil Russell, Shropshire Council’s building control manager, said: “There appears extensive damage on the roof, and investigations and reactive works are still ongoing. From what we can see at the moment, it appears that metal fascia details have become loose in places caused by the high winds, and have become displaced from the building.

“We will know more when we can obtain safe access to visually assess – given the continued high winds.

“Fencing has been installed at the effected external areas to stop public access to the building. We have also asked Shrewsbury Town Council to place a restricted zone on Quarry Park footpath (adjacent to the pool/café area) to reduce risks to the public in the area.”

