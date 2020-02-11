Five boys arrested following stabbing in Brookside, Telford

Police have arrested five boys as part of an ongoing investigation after a man was stabbed in Brookside last week.

The boys aged between 12 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released on police bail.

The assault happened around 7.10pm on Thursday 6 February in Bembridge.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

DS Adrian Jones said: “If anyone has any information that may help with our enquiries we would ask them to get in contact with us. The assault happened around 7.10pm on Thursday evening in Bembridge in Brookside, if anyone has CCTV or was driving in the area and has dash cam and has not yet spoken to us we would urge them to get in contact.”

Anyone with information or who witnesses the assault should call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 641s 060220 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

