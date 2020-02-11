3.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home News

Community First Responders to hold life saving training on the Wrekin

By Shropshire Live

Volunteer Community First Responders will be providing life-saving training for members of the public in possibly one of the most remote defibrillator sites in Shropshire next month.

Nick Freeman, Telford Community First Responder and Jenny Joy, café owner
Nick Freeman, Telford Community First Responder and Jenny Joy, café owner

Telford Community First Responders (CFRS) will be training members of the public in CPR and how to use a defibrillator on the Wrekin in Telford at the end of February.

The café, which has recently installed a community public access defibrillator (CPAD) thanks to help from the CFR scheme and a lottery grant in 2018, is a popular place for walkers and cyclists and an ideal location for a life-saving device.  

The CPAD, a device used to help restart the heart of someone in cardiac arrest, can be used by anyone in an emergency, with a code provided when you call 999.

Telford Community First Responders have been able to place 9 defibrillators around the Telford area after receiving lottery funding in 2018.  This training session on The Wrekin is the next logical step for the volunteer life-savers who want to ensure as many people as possible know what to do if someone suffers a cardiac arrest .

Nick Freeman, Telford Community First Responder and keen hillwalker, said: “We will be doing the main training in the recently refurbished pavilion, hosted by the people who run the café, and I also intend to walk up the summit and do some life-saving training with members of the public who are up there at the time too, weather permitting!. We will also be taking our new 4×4 response vehicle, which we use to respond to 999 calls to assist West Midlands Ambulance Service, up to the café so that people can see how we provide life-saving help in the local community.

“We’ve decided to run training here as it is quite a remote site which is frequently used by walkers, runners and cyclists on the Wrekin so the more people who know how to use a defibrillator can only be a good thing!”

The training will be taking place at The Halfway House Café between 11am and 3pm on the 22nd and 23rd February.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Five boys arrested following stabbing in Brookside, Telford

Police have arrested five boys as part of an ongoing investigation after a man was stabbed in Brookside last week.
Read Article
Priory Road is closed due to the risk that any loose debris could fall from the roof onto the road. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury’s Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre remains closed following storm damage

Shrewsbury's Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre will remain closed for at least a week following damage caused by storm Ciara.
Read Article
Nick Freeman, Telford Community First Responder and Jenny Joy, café owner

Community First Responders to hold life saving training on the Wrekin

Volunteer Community First Responders will be providing life-saving training for members of the public in possibly one of the most remote defibrillator sites in Shropshire next month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town are presented with another opportunity to arrest their poor league form when Accrington visit on Tuesday.
Read Article
Andy Mckinney comes close to scoring. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers fail to ride out the storm

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Telford players celebrate Fin Howells goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers’ overtime loss disappoints Watkins

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Leeds for their first ever visit to the new Elland Road ice rink on Saturday night.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Lucy Small and Dawn Humphries, of Lanyon Bowdler

Shropshire lawyers make national brain injury directory

Two Shropshire lawyers have been added to a national directory aimed at helping people find specialist solicitors to deal with brain injury cases.
Read Article
Claire Critchell

Experts line up to pass on business advice

A trio of experts will help businesses across Telford & Wrekin flourish and grow at a series of workshops over the next month.
Read Article
LEP chair Mandy Thorn launches the strategy. Photo: Simon Wild of Photopia

Marches LEP launches new tourism strategy

A major new strategy to develop tourism and the visitor economy across the region has been launched by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.
Read Article
An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion.
Read Article
Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article

Comedy Festival full weekend line up announced

The full line up for this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival has been announced, with a host of new faces plus returning favourites to keep the county town amused.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
3.1 ° C
4.4 °
1.7 °
74 %
8.2kmh
0 %
Wed
5 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP