Work to begin on new housing development at former Sugar Beet Factory site in Allscott

Work is due to begin on the first 200 homes of a new housing development at the Old Sugar Beet Factory in Allscott.

SJ Roberts Homes have received planning permission for their brand new 67 acre housing development at the Old Sugar Beet Factory, Allscott

Reserved matters planning permission has been secured by SJ Roberts Homes Ltd for the brand new Allscott Meads development which will eventually provide 470 homes including two, three, four and five bedroom houses and bungalows.

The local developer is working in collaboration with Telford and Wrekin council, ensuring the needs of the local community are met and the local wildlife remains protected and enhanced.

The company has taken their environmental commitment to the local area further still and will be planting an additional 500 trees, 1000 meters of new hedges and 2500 bee-friendly shrubs, with further plans in place to attract wildlife back to the area upon completion.

Mr Mike Sambrook, Managing Director of SJ Roberts said, “It’s never just been about building and selling houses for us, it’s about creating a lifestyle. We always try to think about the bigger picture, the community, the lifestyle. We are building homes, not houses.”

