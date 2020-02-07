Telford & Wrekin Council welcomes plans for new M54/M6 link

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed the news that plans have been submitted to build a new dual carriageway linking the M54 and the M6.



The council says it sees the link as essential for the borough’s future prosperity and connectivity and has lobbied for it to be built for a number of years.

It was revealed earlier this week that if approved the road will cost £200m and will run adjacent to the A460 Cannock Road, linking Junction One of the M54 with Junction 11 of the M6.

The application has been submitted by Highways England and the Government’s planning inspector will have the final say on the plans as it is such a large project.

It will not be built until 2024 but will ultimately ease congestion on surrounding A roads including the A449 and A5. It will also take about 22,000 vehicles off the A460 each day.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “We welcome the move towards the construction of the M54/M6 link road, which is vital to improving the strategic road network in our area.

“Constructing this missing link will provide a vital connection to the M6 in both directions and improve links for all road users.

“One of the things that makes Telford attractive to external investors and potential residents is the fantastic transport system the borough enjoys and this scheme supports that by removing the reliance on the congested A460 corridor.

“It also gives access to the M6 when travelling to and from the north. As such we are fully supportive of this scheme and hope to see construction start as soon as possible so the benefits can be realised for Telford and Wrekin and the wider area.”

