Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School looks to join Marches Academy Trust

Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School, located in Bayston Hill, is looking to join the Marches Academy Trust from the beginning of April.

Oakmeadow CE Primary and Nursery School, located in Bayston Hill. Photo: Google Street View

The primary school holds an outstanding SIAMS report from the Church of England inspection team along with a rating of good with areas rated outstanding by Ofsted.

By joining the Marches Academy Trust, Oakmeadow will strengthen the primary expertise within the Trust and continue the wonderful collaboration between schools in all aspects of learning and particularly in developing creative curriculum projects.

It would also provide further opportunities to innovate and share best practice amongst all members of staff. For the young people it will provide an opportunity for working with other schools within the Trust on events, trips and sporting fixtures, ensuring it continues to be the school of choice locally.

Ms Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust, commented, “The Trustees have worked with the governors and Headteacher of Oakmeadow School to ensure that everyone is confident about the collaboration going forward. Driven by our shared vision of Achievement Through Caring our schools work together, helping to develop a strong multi academy trust. This is a fantastic opportunity for the Trust to grow in strength with a school that has so many wonderful attributes, and through the Trust, Oakmeadow School will continue to grow and shine.”

Mrs Carla Whelan, Headteacher at Oakmeadow added: “This is an exciting prospect for the whole school community. Being part of the Marches Academy Trust will give the pupils and staff at Oakmeadow School many more learning experiences and memorable moments that will stay with our children for the rest of their lives and inspire them to become life-long learners. We can share our knowledge to provide excellent learning opportunities and experiences for our pupils; whilst continuing our strong working relationship with our parents and carers.”

An open meeting is to take place at Oakmeadow School on 10 February at 6.15pm for parents, carers, staff, pupils and other members of the school community to have the opportunity to comment on the proposal.

