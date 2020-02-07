Two teenagers arrested after man suffers knife wounds during assault in Telford

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man suffered knife wounds during an assault in Telford last night.

The 26-year-old man was assaulted at around 7.10pm in the area of Bembridge, Brookside.

Police say that following the assault, the victim realised he had suffered multiple knife wounds. The man was taken to hospital where his condition is currently stable.

Two boys aged 13 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released on bail.



Extra patrols are being carried out in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.



A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the residents in the area for their cooperation and are appealing for any witnesses to the assault or for any information concerning it.”

Witness Appeal

Enquiries are on-going, any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 641s 060220 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

