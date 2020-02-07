Lorry and two cars collide on A5 at Felton Butler

Motorists have faced delays on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry this morning following a collision involving two cars and a lorry.

The collision happened near the Felton Butler Roundabout at around 10.35am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that no persons were trapped in any of the vehicles.

Ambulance crews were reported to have been assessing casualties at the scene.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Baschurch with the crew using small tools to make the vehicles safe.

The road has since fully reopened in both directions.

