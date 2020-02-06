West Mercia Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

A West Mercia Police officer previously based in Shrewsbury has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.

At a Special Case misconduct hearing, held today, it was found that Matthew Hodgson, age 46, had breached the standards of professional behaviour following his criminal conviction for theft and attempted theft at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on 25 October 2019.

It was ruled during the hearing this amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct, Honesty and Integrity and that his behaviour was dishonest and brought discredit to the police service.

He had previously been a sergeant based at Shrewsbury Police Station and had been suspended for the duration of the criminal investigation.

He will also be placed on the College Of Policing Barred List and will not be employable within the UK Police Service.

Superintendent Rebecca Love from West Mercia Police’s Professional Standards Department said: “The misconduct hearing found that the behaviour of Matthew Hodgson fell below the standards we, and the public, quite rightly expect from our officers and staff.

“Members of the public must be able have trust and confidence in the police service to enable us to uphold the law and where an officers behaviour falls below that standard and undermines this trust and confidence it is only right they are dealt with in the most appropriate manner.”

The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.

Supporting Shropshire Live...