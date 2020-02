Firefighters were called to a fire in the kitchen of public house and restaurant in Allscott last night.

Two fire appliances from Telford were sent to The Duck at Allscott at just before 9.20pm

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, covering jet and foam extinguisher to put out the fire.

A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots and a positive pressure fan to clear smoke from the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

