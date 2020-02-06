Elderly victim forced to hand over cash for alleged gardening work in Wem

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men demanded money from an elderly victim in Wem for gardening work they had allegedly carried out.

The incident happened around 10.30am on Monday 3 February at an address in Station Road.

Two men called at the address and claimed they had carried out gardening work for the victim. He handed over cash before ringing the police.

The men left when the victim told them he had informed police. It’s believed they were in a red citreon vehicle registration PPF04 EPX.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses, include any motorists with dash cam who were in Station Road between 10.15am and 10.40am on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 ext 5866. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

