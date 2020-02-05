Investigation underway after fire damages three vehicles in Newport

Police are investigating a series of car fires which took place in the early hours of this morning that affected three vehicles in Newport.

The incident occurred on Victoria Park road at 1.35am, the fire was initially started at the site of one car which then spread to two others nearby.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue investigation officers have confirmed the car was set alight deliberately.

Newport’s on-call crew attended with one appliance and utilised two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may know anything about this fire, or who was responsible for starting it.

Anyone with information about this incident, or believes they may know who’s responsible, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number ‘38-S-050220’.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

