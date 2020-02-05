Celebrity cards raise more than £1,200 for Shrewsbury charity

Cards designed by global comic artist Charlie Adlard have raised more than £1,200 for a thriving Shrewsbury arts charity.

Charlie Adlard created four designs for Christmas cards that were available in and around the town during the festive period

Charlie, best known for his work on The Walking Dead series, is a Patron of The Hive, an Arts Centre on Belmont. He created the four designs for Christmas cards that were available in and around the town during the festive period. An online competition has now launched to give followers the chance to win their own signed, limited-edition print.

Katie Jennings, CEO of The Hive, said: “We’re so pleased with the success of this campaign. Charlie is a fabulous advocate of the charity work we do, and I would like to say a huge thank you to him.

“We have limited-edition prints signed by Charlie that we are giving away through an Instagram competition. The black and white prints of well-known Shrewsbury landmarks are really striking and will look great on the wall all year round.

“We have some brilliant supporters, and a wonderful community of local businesses and cafes including Stop Café, The Greenhouse, Pengwern Books, Shrewsbury Framing Studio, the Tourist Information Centre and Lasergraphics. We would like to thank them all for promoting and selling the cards for us.

“We’re delighted to have generated more than £1,200 that will go towards supporting our well-being projects that run throughout Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.”

The Hive runs a wide variety of art initiatives and programmes designed to benefit children, young people and young adults, especially those who are experiencing complex challenges in their lives. The venue also plays host to regular musical events, jazz and folk nights, film nights, and family fun activities, as well as a host of other experiences.

