Shrewsbury shopping centres to become ‘dog friendly’

Shrewsbury’s Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres are set to become ‘dog friendly’ from later this month.

Dogs will be welcome in all three centres from Monday 17 February.

Until now, only guide and assistance dogs have been allowed inside the Pride Hill and Darwin centres.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said:

“We’re delighted that, from 17 February, the three shopping centres will be officially ‘dog friendly’ and we look forward to welcoming dogs and well-behaved owners into the centres!

“Please feel free to bring your dog into the centres when you visit. All we ask is that you follow our ‘code of petiquette’, and that you check with individual stores for their policy on allowing dogs in-store.”

