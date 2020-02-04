Police investigate distraction theft in Shifnal

Police are appealing for information following a distraction theft in Shifnal last month.

A woman was walking in the town’s High Street on Saturday 18 January at around 1pm when she was approached by two women. The women stood close to the victim before distracting her and removing money from her purse.

One of the offenders is described as wearing a red top and black trousers.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen for anyone who saw the incident or who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Wright of West Mercia Police on 07817 945521 quoting incident 0471s of 180120 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

