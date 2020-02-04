Elderly pedestrian injured in collision in Worthen

An elderly woman was seriously injured following a collision involving a car in Worthen yesterday.

The 82-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car at around 10.50am.

The collision happened on the B4386 near to Worthen Post Office.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Witness Appeal

Police are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 ext 5783.

