7.3 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 3, 2020
Home News

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is re-crowned

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings’ cast iron coronet has been put back in place following vital repairs.

The Grade I listed Main Mill at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Photo: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

The coronet, which is the highest point of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, was added in 1897 to mark Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.  After 123 years in place it was in urgent need of repair and was removed by site owners, Historic England, who launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the funds needed to restore it. The campaign was successful in raising almost £11,000, and Historic England secured the remaining costs of the conservation work to the coronet from Patrons and individuals.

After its removal in May last year, the coronet was taken to Shrewsbury-based specialist metal conservation workshop, Heritage Project Contracts, where it underwent months of painstaking work to repair it; fractured ironwork was re-stitched, missing and decayed decorative elements were recreated, and it was re-painted.

Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Project Lead for Historic England, said: “The Flaxmill is one of the most extraordinary sites in the world and the coronet which sits at the top of the Jubilee Tower is a symbol of the public celebration and pride that defined Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. We are absolutely delighted to have it back in place, fully restored and looking as good as new.” 

“We are extremely thankful to the many people who gave to the crowdfunding campaign and to the individuals and Patrons who also donated.  Without these generous donations the restoration of the coronet would not have been possible.” 

“We’d also like to thank Heritage Project Contracts, who have done a wonderful job of injecting new life into the coronet, ensuring that it will see out at least another 123 years on top of this iconic building.”

Pupils from St. Peter’s Primary School in Wem were the first to see the coronet when it came back from the conservation workshop
Pupils from St. Peter’s Primary School in Wem were the first to see the coronet when it came back from the conservation workshop

The cast iron crown was carefully reassembled and reinstalled on the highest point of the Flaxmill this week, but before it was put back in place school children from St. Peter’s Primary School in Wem had a once-in-a-lifetime experience.  Pupils from the north Shropshire school were the first to see the coronet when it came back from the conservation workshop, and got to take turns ‘wearing’ the gilded crown which is now sitting at the very top of the coronet – something that very few can claim to have done. 

Alan Mosley, Chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings commented: “The coronet is an iconic feature of this internationally important site and it is a much admired landmark. Its return marks an historic stage in this extraordinary restoration project. The children from Wem were at the site enjoying a learning workshop based on the Mill when it arrived back and were thrilled to be part of the process.  It is wonderful to see it back in place again.”

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is one of the most important buildings of England’s industrial past; as the world’s first iron-framed building it is the forerunner to the modern skyscraper.

Thanks to a £20.7m grant from National Lottery players through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, combined with additional funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership via its Growth Deal with Government, and from project partners from Historic England, Shropshire Council and the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, the restoration of the Grade I listed Main Mill and the Grade II Kiln are underway. The revitalised site will become a new learning and enterprise quarter for Shrewsbury, with high quality offices for the region’s growing creative industries that will help drive the town’s renaissance as a regional economic hub, as it was when Shropshire led the way in the Industrial Revolution. There will also be a new visitor experience and a café open to the public. 

The restoration of the Main Mill and Kiln at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings will be complete in summer 2021. 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

The facilities were previously attached to the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington. Photo: Google Street View

College closes Telford Whitehouse leisure facilities

Telford College is to close the leisure, hospitality and fitness facilities which were previously attached to the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington.
Read Article

Police discover cannabis farm at Telford address

Police are appealing for information after a cannabis farm was found at an address in Telford.
Read Article
The footbridge leading to Severn Valley Railway station in Bridgnorth. Photo: Google Street View

Bridgnorth Severn Valley Railway Footbridge closes for works

Work begins today to permanently repair Bridgnorth Severn Valley Railway Footbridge by replacing holding down bolt anchorages that failed in January 2018.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Brad Day keeps his eye on the puck. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers suffer late home defeat

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Dominik Florians shot hits the back of the net. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers power their way to victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Milton Keynes on Saturday night to take on the Lightning in an NIHL National League game.
Read Article

Match Report: Rochdale 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Another frustrating league fixture for Shrewsbury Town as they fall to a narrow defeat against Rochdale.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The 2019 NHS Careers Live! Event at the Shropshire Education & Conference Centre, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Shrewsbury Colleges Group and SaTH to host NHS Careers Live Event

Shrewsbury Colleges Group and The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust will combine forces next week to host the second joint NHS Careers Live Event for young people in education.
Read Article
Victoria Handbury-Madin, CEO at The Movement Centre and Claire and Martin Berry, Directors of School Shop Direct

Shropshire School Uniform Shop supports local children’s charity

School Shop Direct, have partnered with local charity The Movement Centre to help support their work, supporting children with movement disabilities to reach their full potential.
Read Article
The Mayor of Shrewsbury to officially open the office alongside the office team, care staff and some of Affinity’s clients

Shrewsbury-based care company expands to new office

A Shrewsbury-based care company has moved into new office space after outgrowing the location were they launched five years ago.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dave and Julie from Shrewsbury who got married at last year's event

Chance to take a step back to the 1940s whilst tying the knot at Shropshire hotel

Couples are being given the chance to celebrate their very own VE-Day with a World War ll themed wedding at a Shropshire hotel.
Read Article
Those interested volunteering are being given the chance to connect with organisations this Valentine’s Day

Shrewsbury charity to host Valentine’s Day volunteering ‘match up’

A local charity is offering people interested in volunteering the chance to connect with organisations this Valentine’s Day.
Read Article
Volunteers from the Oswestry Heritage Gateway working on the hillfort ponds

Open evening will reveal latest plans for Shropshire hillfort management and volunteering﻿

A new programme of landscape maintenance and volunteering at Old Oswestry hillfort will be the focus of an open meeting next month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The company are pulling out all of the stops to stage this larger than life musical

Local cast brings Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are in the final preparations for their upcoming musical production of Shrek the Musical at Theatre Severn.
Read Article

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones to perform in Telford this summer

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones is to perform at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on Sunday 28 June, as part of his summer Tour.
Read Article
Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
7.3 ° C
8.9 °
5.6 °
61 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Mon
5 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP