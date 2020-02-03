Police discover cannabis farm at Telford address

Police are appealing for information after a cannabis farm was found at an address in Telford.

On Saturday, police carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Chockleys Meadow in Leegomery.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a class B drug.

The man was subsequently charged and is due to appear at Magistrates’ Court today.

Enquiries are continuing and officers are asking anyone with information that may assist to get in contact with PS 21527 Tandy or PC 1197 Medlam on 101 ext 5434.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

