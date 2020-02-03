Bridgnorth Severn Valley Railway Footbridge closes for works

Work begins today to permanently repair Bridgnorth Severn Valley Railway Footbridge by replacing holding down bolt anchorages that failed in January 2018 on the station side abutment.

The footbridge leading to Severn Valley Railway station in Bridgnorth. Photo: Google Street View

A temporary repair was carried out in early 2018 which allowed the footbridge to remain open to ensure minimal disruption to the Severn Valley Railway tourist attraction and surrounding businesses until permanent repairs were programmed.

The footbridge, which carries pedestrians from New Road to the Severn Valley rail station, will be closed while the works are carried out so that temporary counterweights can be placed on the bridge, to ensure the footbridge remains stable during construction works to replace the damaged holding down bolts.

During the closure, alternative pedestrian routes will be signed to the Severn Valley Railway car park on the B4373 Hollybush Road, when the station is in use.

The bridge will be closed for up to five weeks.

