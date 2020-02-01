Firefighters tackle woodchip and biomass boiler fire near Much Wenlock

Firefighters were called to a fire involving woodchip and a biomass boiler at Edge Renewables near Much Wenlock on Saturday morning.

Five fire appliances were sent to deal with the incident. Photo: @SFRS_Wenlock

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to reports of smoke issuing from the commercial premises at Stretton Westwood at around 8.10am.

Five fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Heavy Pumping Unit and the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale.

Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers were also at the scene.

Crews put out and dampened down the fire with two main jets and a covering jet before the incident was scaled down to two relief pumps.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Hart team also attended as a precaution.

