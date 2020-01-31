Man indecently exposes himself in Leegomery, Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a man is reported to have indecently exposed himself in Leegomery.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 12.45pm on Monday 20 January.

A woman was walking from the direction of Apley Woods towards Leegomery shops when the incident happened.

The man is described as white, aged around 50 years old, wearing a flat cap and silver rimmed glasses. He was also wearing a bomber style jacket and khaki trousers.

PC Jayne Hollins said: “A number of enquiries are currently ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 537s of 200120.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

