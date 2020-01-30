Shropshire Council to invest £5m improving roads across the county

A £5m package of highways improvements by Shropshire Council will see twenty six roads across Shropshire resurfaced before the end of March.

Twenty six roads in the county will be resurfaced before the end of March. Photo: Shropshire Council

Under the plans drainage works will also be carried out on five other roads.

The work began in January and will see maintenance work carried out in areas including Broseley, Bishop’s Castle, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Shifnal, and Whitchurch.

Work has already been completed on the A488 Hope Valley; on Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton; from Meadowley Bank to Upton Cressett; and from Park Gate to Ditton Priors.

Drainage work will be carried out in Alveley, Oswestry, Bucknell, Wooton, and The Wern near Weston Rhyn.

The work is being carried out between January and March 2020 under Shropshire Council’s highways maintenance capital programme.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This is a significant and important investment in roads across the county, and will see them greatly improved, to the benefit of all who use or drive on them. Of course, this work will also greatly reduce the likelihood of potholes or other defects forming in the future, which is more good news.

“People often ask what we’re doing to maintain and improve our roads, tackle potholes, and improve drainage. I hope this programme of work will reassure people that we remain committed to repairing and maintaining our roads and are working hard to improve them.”

A list of planned works until March can be viewed online.

