Fire involving car in Waters Upton started deliberately

Firefighters from Wellington last night attended a car fire which was started deliberately in Waters Upton.

One fire appliance from Wellington attended the fire in Sytch Lane at just after 10pm.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A Fire Investigation officer was in attendance and confirmed the fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 (Ref No 739-s-290120).

