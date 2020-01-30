BT work to close Shrewsbury’s London Road eastbound for six weeks

London Road in Shrewsbury is set to be closed in an eastbound direction for six weeks from Monday 17 February while BT carries out cable diversion work linked to the new Weir Hill housing development.

The work will involve the demolition of two existing manhole chambers and the building of two new chambers.

BT is proposing to have a one-way closure in place preventing traffic from joining the A5 from London Road, although the road will remain accessible for traffic leaving the A5.

Following on from the BT work, Taylor Wimpey will then have two-way signals in place during their works to construct access onto London Road but hope to reduce this down to lane narrowing when possible.

The overall programme of work is estimated to take around 12 weeks.

Diversion

During the eastbound closure Haycock Way, Pritchard Way, Hazledine Way, Hereford Road and the A5 will be used as the diversion route from the Column roundabout.

Access to all businesses and properties along London Road will remain accessible from the Column end of London Road.

Disruption will be minimised

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately Taylor Wimpey are unable to start construction until BT have completed their diversionary works. We have requested that both parties look to minimise the disruption by ensuring all available resources are put into the jobs, including extended working hours.

“Shropshire Council’s inspector for the area will be attending site regularly to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and keeping to their programme of works on time.”

