Telford & Wrekin Council leader hails Tom Jones gig

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies has hailed the news that superstar Tom Jones will play the Town Park this summer as a sign that Telford is building a “really strong” reputation for great events.



Councillor Shaun Davies, council leader, said: “This is fabulous news and is yet another very clear sign of how we are creating a better borough.

“Over one weekend our award-winning Town Park will host two major showbiz names, who have chosen to play here because they see it as a great venue.

“To get successful outdoor event promoters to bring Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti here over one weekend is a real coup for Telford.

“These will help bring many, many more people to our borough who will see the great facilities that we have and what a fantastic venue Telford is.

“A few years ago this simply wouldn’t have happened. When we began staging major gigs here in 2013, our aim was to show Telford’s potential. We then built on this with acts such as Boyzone, Rick Astley while our Telford 50 Big Top attracted a range of major names from Russell Watson to Dara O’Briain. Now the promoters themselves have come forward, showing their belief in Telford.

“With other events such as Telford Balloon Fiesta which last year attracted over 50,000 people, we’re build a really strong reputation for great events, attracting people to the borough for all the right reasons, which is in turn great for Telford businesses and the borough’s economy.”

Among the other major events in this year’s events calendar are the free Spring in St George’s Day (19 April), Telford Balloon Fiesta (9 & 10 May) and Telford Carnival (19 July) as well as a new-look Christmas market

