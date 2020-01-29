Exotic Zoo could relocate to Telford Town Park

An Exotic Zoo in Telford, which last night announced it was to close its doors to the general public next month, could relocate to Telford Town Park.

The Exotic Zoo in Telford. Photo: Exotic Zoo

The zoo based in Priorslee opened in 2017 and has since become one of Telford’s top attractions. The team behind the zoo said a number of logistical issues last year, led them to make the decision to close the public entry part of the zoo which seemed less suitable for its current site in Priorslee.

Telford & Wrekin Council say they are currently working alongside Exotic Zoo who plan to develop a new site within Telford Town Park.



The proposed site is adjacent to Wonderland, and would enable Exotic Zoo to expand its community zoo to a larger site while retaining the education and animal assisted therapy programmes at its current location in Priorslee.

If licensing and planning permissions are approved the zoo could open later this year and would help make the award-winning Telford Town Park appeal’s even broader.

Exotic Zoo Director, Scott Adams said: “The Zoo’s ethos always aimed to be a local attraction for the benefit of Telford and its community. The opportunity to move to a much bigger space with parking and access directly from the Town Park and Southwater and the chance to work together with the Council to provide an affordable destination for the whole family is really exciting.

“We want to retain our current site at Priorslee for our community activities involved in education, animal therapy and interventions and other educational experiences. We look forward to developing our role as an attraction within an ever evolving and improving Telford.”

Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy & The World Heritage Site said: “The Council is committed to continuing to invest in the Town Park and subject to planning approval, Exotic Zoo’s proposals would be great addition to Town Park for residents and visitors alike.

“The use of this disused site in the park as a community Zoo would complement the existing facilities and would encourage visitors to explore more of our wonderful park and provide a destination for the whole family. We’re so excited to be involved in supporting the development of this wonderful offer in our town.”

