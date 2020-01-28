3.8 C
Telford business fined for fly-posting in Halesfield

By Shropshire Live

A Telford business has been fined for illegally putting up a number of signs advertising a bed sale.

Fly-posted signs on lamp-posts and grass verges at various locations in Halesfield

Pineapple Leisure Ltd appeared before Shropshire Magistrates sitting in Telford yesterday in the first case of its kind brought by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The court heard the company had fly-posted signs on lamp-posts and grass verges at various locations in Halesfield in May, June and August last year promoting a bed sale under the name of “Pineapple Beds”.

Before the case came to court, the company had received more than 45 Fixed Penalty Notices (£150 each) from Telford & Wrekin Council but it continued to put up signs up.

The owner of the business, Andrew Ford pleaded guilty to four charges under Section 132 of the Highways Act 1980.

Pineapple Leisure Ltd was fined £800, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £785.61 and compensation of £95.14

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “Fly-posting is an environmental crime that blights our borough. 

“Our enforcement officers work with businesses and organisations to make sure any advertising does not become or perceived to be fly-posting. They can give advice, including where they may be placed to make sure they do not distract drivers.

“Issuing fines and taking cases to court are acts of last resort. It does, however, serve as a warning that fly-posting, as with all forms of environmental crime, is not acceptable.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
