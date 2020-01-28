6.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Home News

Filling station, retail outlet and drive-thru planned for Shrewsbury’s Churncote Island

By Chris Pritchard

Plans are underway to develop a petrol filling station, retail outlet and drive-thru next to Shrewsbury’s Churncote Island.

The plot next to Churncote Island
The plot next to Churncote Island

Fuel station and convenience retailer EG Group – also known as Euro Garages – has purchased the site on Welshpool Road which also sits alongside the main A5 trunk road.

Euro Garages already has outlets in Shrewsbury at Battlefield Roundabout, Dobbie’s Island and Thieves Lane.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is a very high profile site, one of the most significant of its type to come to the market in the Shrewsbury area for some time.

“It’s part of the Sustainable Urban Extension Shrewsbury West programme and, in terms of its profile, it’s a prime site, a significant parcel of land. As a result the site stimulated considerable interest from a number of potential occupiers.

“We have completed the sale to EG Group, who are planning a comprehensive mixed use development, which will comprise a petrol filling station, retail outlet, drive-thru and other employment uses.”

David Myers, Development Director at EG Group, commented: “We are delighted with this strategic acquisition which has been several years in the making. Toby Shaw at TSR was a pleasure to work with and really helped to facilitate the transaction for both parties involved.

“EG Group are looking forward to collaborating with the local authority to create new employment opportunities and high-quality development at this gateway location.

“The acquisition of this site will complement EG’s existing Shrewsbury outlets.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

The plot next to Churncote Island

Filling station, retail outlet and drive-thru planned for Shrewsbury’s Churncote Island

Plans are underway to develop a petrol filling station, retail outlet and drive-thru next to Shrewsbury’s Churncote Island.
Read Article
Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store in Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury

Concern grows for missing Shrewsbury teenager

Concern is growing for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Shrewsbury since Friday.
Read Article
Officers seized the bike which was later scrapped. Photo: West Mercia Police

Off road bike rider fined after being caught in Newport

An 18-year-old man from Wednesbury has pleaded guilty to an incident which occurred in Newport on the 30 June 2019.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Gillingham V Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts has the task of keeping his Shrewsbury Town side grounded when they make the long trek to Kent to face Gillingham on Wednesday night.
Read Article

FA Cup Round 4 Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Liverpool

Shrewsbury Town produced a stunning comeback against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they rescue the tie from 2-0 down.
Read Article

Tigers return to winning ways with steel city win

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Ice Sheffield on Sunday night to take on the Sheffield Steeldogs and attempt to break a losing streak that had reached four games.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Ryan Cartwright, from the British Business Bank, Marches Growth Hub chair Paul Hinkins, Councillor Lee Carter, Marches LEP access to finance champion Paul Kalinaukas and Business Growth Enabler at NatWest Bank Gemma Bourne at the event

Telford finance event hailed huge success

A special event to make sure businesses across Telford have access to the funding needed to help them grow has been hailed a huge success.
Read Article
Mark Freeman from Henshalls prepares for this year’s London Marathon

Henshalls Insurance director takes on marathon challenge

An intrepid director from a Shropshire insurance brokers is set to run this year’s London Marathon – despite vowing never to run long-distance ever again.
Read Article
Helen Culshaw, founder of Ascendancy Internet Marketing

Shropshire digital marketing expert to address healthcare conferences

A Shropshire expert has been invited to address two major healthcare conferences in London to advise delegates on how to use social media and digital marketing in private practices.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Volunteers from the Oswestry Heritage Gateway working on the hillfort ponds

Open evening will reveal latest plans for Shropshire hillfort management and volunteering﻿

A new programme of landscape maintenance and volunteering at Old Oswestry hillfort will be the focus of an open meeting next month.
Read Article
Mike Gayle with attendees of the writing course at Shrewsbury Library

Waiting list grows for writing course with Sunday Times Bestselling author

The first specialist one day writing workshop in Shrewsbury with bestselling author Mike Gayle has been hailed a success by organisers and attendees.
Read Article

Creative, Colourful and Compelling designs from Budding Shropshire Artists

Judges for this year’s Young Thinkers’ Competition were bowled over by hundreds of creative entries from Shropshire youngsters to feature in a bespoke exhibition.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones to perform in Telford this summer

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones is to perform at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on Sunday 28 June, as part of his summer Tour.
Read Article
Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.
Read Article

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery has collected 9 awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
6.2 ° C
7.2 °
4.4 °
70 %
7.7kmh
40 %
Tue
5 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP