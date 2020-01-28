Filling station, retail outlet and drive-thru planned for Shrewsbury’s Churncote Island

Plans are underway to develop a petrol filling station, retail outlet and drive-thru next to Shrewsbury’s Churncote Island.

The plot next to Churncote Island

Fuel station and convenience retailer EG Group – also known as Euro Garages – has purchased the site on Welshpool Road which also sits alongside the main A5 trunk road.

Euro Garages already has outlets in Shrewsbury at Battlefield Roundabout, Dobbie’s Island and Thieves Lane.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is a very high profile site, one of the most significant of its type to come to the market in the Shrewsbury area for some time.

“It’s part of the Sustainable Urban Extension Shrewsbury West programme and, in terms of its profile, it’s a prime site, a significant parcel of land. As a result the site stimulated considerable interest from a number of potential occupiers.

“We have completed the sale to EG Group, who are planning a comprehensive mixed use development, which will comprise a petrol filling station, retail outlet, drive-thru and other employment uses.”

David Myers, Development Director at EG Group, commented: “We are delighted with this strategic acquisition which has been several years in the making. Toby Shaw at TSR was a pleasure to work with and really helped to facilitate the transaction for both parties involved.

“EG Group are looking forward to collaborating with the local authority to create new employment opportunities and high-quality development at this gateway location.

“The acquisition of this site will complement EG’s existing Shrewsbury outlets.”

